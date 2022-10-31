Patriots Bart Scott says Jets losing to Patriots is like ‘playing your father’ The Patriots beat the Jets with an "old man game," the former Jets linebacker said.

The Patriots beating the Jets is nothing new. New England has won 13 in a row against its rivals from New York.

Even this years Patriots team, which got throttled the week before by the Bears, found a way to snap the Jets’ four-game winning streak.

Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott compared the Jets’ struggles against the Patriots to a son trying to beat his father in a game.

“It’s like when you’re playing your father and you’re sitting there and you know you’re better than him,” Scott said during SNY’s postgame show. “You’re more athletic. You’re stronger. You’re spry. And he beats you with that old man game. He beats you when he puts the ball between his legs with a hook shot or something crazy like that. Like, they’re the better team but they let the Patriots pull them down to an ugly muck-it-up game.”

The Jets did lose two of their best players, running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera Tucker, to season-ending injuries. But New York still played down to it’s competition, Scott said.

“They let them hang around and the Patriots did what they always do,” Scott said. “They allow you to beat yourself.”

On the day before Halloween, it seemed like the Patriots had Jets quarterback Zach Wilson seeing ghosts. He threw three interceptions, including two that were right at Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty.

“Zach Wilson beat himself. You talk about being skittish in the pocket. Not trusting,” Scott said. “The protection was great, he only got sacked one time [Sunday]. But he’s skittish in the pocket, making ill-advised throws. Throwing off of his back foot. Throwing an interception when you’re trying to throw the ball away. Those are things you can’t have if you want to be considered a functional quarterback.”

Rhamondre Stevenson was the Patriots’ leading receiver with 7 catches for 72 yards. He was almost equally productive on the ground, adding another 71 yards.

“We knew that was the only primetime player they had that was a difference-maker and they allowed him to win the game,” said Scott.

While it wasn’t a result that Jets fans expected, their broadcasters can’t deny that Sunday’s game was anything new.

“Everybody thought from the Jets point of view that this was going to be the game they made the statement that things have changed. This team had a game that we’ve seen like 1,000 times between these two,” said SNY’s Steve Gelbs.