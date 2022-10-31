Patriots Bill Belichick discussed Halloween, dealing with booing Jets fans, and the NFL trade deadline "I got booed all day," Belichick said of Sunday's road win. Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Jets. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A day after the Patriots’ win over the Jets, Bill Belichick wasn’t losing his focus on New England’s next matchup. In other words, no Halloween costume this year.

Asked about the 2009 Patriots Halloween party hosted by Randy Moss — and the famous pirate outfit — during his weekly interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick had a characteristic response.

“Depends on the occasion. That occasion fit it. I don’t think I’ll be dressing up tonight,” said Belichick. “We’ve got a lot of work to do here.”

“But when Randy throws a Halloween party on the bye week, that’s a different story,” he added.

Here are a few other topics that were covered during the interview:

Jets fans weren’t shy.

Belichick was asked about Mac Jones getting booed at home by Patriots fans during the Week 7 loss to the Bears. He sidestepped addressing the matter, instead discussing the reception he received in New Jersey from Jets fans on Sunday.

“I was focused on the game,” said Belichick. “Jets booed all of us. They booed me about six times, walking out on the field, walking in after pregame, walking back at the start of the game, walking in at halftime.

“There were some Patriot fans there. We had a good crowd, but [Jets fans] booed me in the parking lot. I got booed all day,” joked Belichick. “That’s what it’s like on the road. I guess that’s a good thing. If they were cheering for you on the road, they’re probably happy to see you. Don’t think you want that. It’s the NFL. I don’t worry about it.”

Asked later in the interview about Jones’s interceptions and decision making, Belichick pointed to another factor in the play.

“Well the interception yesterday he got hit as he was throwing the ball,” he said.

In a follow-up comment, Belichick was reminded of Jones’s interception returned for a touchdown that was overturned due to a roughing the passer call on Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

“A lot of that’s just team execution, a combination of the play, the coverage, the route, the adjustment, and so forth,” Belichick replied. “It’s a combination of things, certainly not all on one player. Collectively we just have to do a better job of overall team execution. So that includes everybody on offense; coaches, players, offensive line, receivers, quarterback’s decision making, you name it.”

The Patriots’ approach to the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Are the Patriots a buyer or a seller?

“I’m sure there are conversations that are taking place, have taken place,” Belichick began. “At this time of year, I can’t speak for the other 31 coaches, but I don’t think there are too many of us that are actively involved in trade conversations.

“Most of that’s done on the personnel end,” Belichick continued. “Then if there’s something that’s maybe applicable then the conversation would come our way but I’ve been focused on the Bears and then certainly with the Monday night game, the short week going into the Jets, all of my attention and concentration has been on trying to prepare for the Jets.”

According to Belichick, he delegates much of the early legwork to other members of the Patriots organization.

“People in our personnel department, headed by Matt Groh, whatever conversations there are to be had with other teams, then those conversations are had on that level,” he explained. “If something comes up, then he would bring it to me and we would talk about it and discuss it with our personnel department, with ownership, and whatever else was relevant. That’s really how I would say generally a process works at time of year.”

At the end of his response, Belichick revisited the initial question — whether New England classifies itself as buying or selling — but only to make a joke about former Patriots tight end (and current WEEI co-host) Jermaine Wiggins.

“We’ll see what comes down, if anything. I have no idea,” said Belichick. “I’m not sure about the buying/selling part. I mean I don’t know how many trades [Wiggins] has made, but I think the bottom line is it takes two teams to trade.”

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater’s place in Patriots history.

Sunday’s win over the Jets also showed how important two longtime veterans remain to the Patriots’ success. Special teams ace Matthew Slater was given the game ball (as he now ranks second all-time in team history for games played), while safety Devin McCourty recorded two vital interceptions.

Asked about their continued value, Belichick praised both players.

“Those two guys are fantastic leaders. They’re right up there at the top of the best I’ve ever had,” he said. “On and off the field they’re unselfish, put the team first, do the right thing, work harder than anybody else, do whatever you ask them to do. You just can’t ask any more than that. They’re tough and dependable.

Belichick also noted how both players have consistently played at a high level for years at this point.

“It’s really a privilege for me to coach guys like that.”