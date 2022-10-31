DeVante Parker reportedly has a knee sprain, shouldn’t miss much time

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The knee injury that kept DeVante Parker from finishing the Jets game has been diagnosed as a sprain, according to ESPN.
Parker might miss time, but it “shouldn’t be an extended absence,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
The update is considered “good news” for the Patriots, since Parker’s injury isn’t considered particularly serious.
Parker was listed as questionable after leaving the game in the first quarter but did not return. He went to the locker room for evaluation, according to Pro Football Talk.
Parker is second among Patriots receivers in targets, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
The Patriots will host the Colts on Sunday.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.