Patriots DeVante Parker reportedly has a knee sprain, shouldn’t miss much time It's not considered a major injury or expected to cause an extended absence. New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The knee injury that kept DeVante Parker from finishing the Jets game has been diagnosed as a sprain, according to ESPN.

Parker might miss time, but it “shouldn’t be an extended absence,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The update is considered “good news” for the Patriots, since Parker’s injury isn’t considered particularly serious.

Parker was listed as questionable after leaving the game in the first quarter but did not return. He went to the locker room for evaluation, according to Pro Football Talk.

Parker is second among Patriots receivers in targets, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

The Patriots will host the Colts on Sunday.