Trent Brown tweets ‘next chapter’ right before trade deadline

Less than two hours before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown tweeted the words “next chapter.”
Patriots fans, understandably, reacted. Many thought Brown was being traded.
About 10 minutes later, Brown responded with a follow-up tweet:
“lol bad timing on my part but y’all can’t look that deep into things … my bad,” Brown wrote.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots aren’t expected to move Isaiah Wynn. The news, plus Brown’s initial tweet, caused speculation that Brown could be on the move.
The Patriots’ offensive line struggled mightily on Sunday, allowing Mac Jones to be sacked six times and pressured even more.
Still, Brown has been one of the unit’s more consistent performers this season. He’s allowed 1.5 sacks, with four penalties in eight games.
Brown did not say what he meant by the tweet, only that people shouldn’t read too deeply into it.
The trade deadline was at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
