Christian Barmore returns to Patriots practice The second-year defensive lineman has returned to practice after missing a pair of games with a knee injury.

A pair of defensive playmakers were spotted at Patriots practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore is back after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Defensive back Kyle Dugger, who missed most of the Bears game and all of the Jets game with an ankle injury, was there as well. He practiced on Friday as well but did not play against the Jets.

It is unclear at the moment what their statuses will be for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis. The Patriots will release a practice report later today and further updates throughout the week.

The Patriots squeaked by the Jets last week because a pick-6 got called back and Zach Wilson had an awful game, throwing three interceptions and completing less than half of his passes.

The Patriots did a nice job stopping New York’s rushing attack, holding the Jets to 51 yards on 15 attempts. But, against the Bears, they struggled and gave up 243 yards on the ground.

Barmore and Dugger are closer to returning than last week, which is a good sign for the defense.

Notable absences include receiver DeVante Parker, who is reportedly dealing with a knee sprain, and offensive lineman David Andrews, who missed last week’s game with a head injury.