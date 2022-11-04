Patriots Drake name-dropped Robert Kraft in a new song "Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that [expletive] was patriotic" Robert Kraft has immersed himself in the rap scene in recent years, notably forming a bond with Meek Mill Jim Davis/Globe Staff

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just received another accolade: Being name-dropped in a Drake song.

The world-renowned rapper and singer mentioned Kraft in his song “Middle of the Ocean,” part of his new album “Her Loss,” which he jointly released Friday with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

The Kraft nod came roughly two minutes into the song:

“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers

Drake, you got it

Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that [expletive] was patriotic

You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they ravin’ ‘bout the latest product”

As for his connection with Drake, Kraft attended one of his concerts at TD Garden in 2018 and told Complex Sneakers in 2016 that he’s a big fan of the artist. Kraft was also spotted with Drake at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons over the summer, which the Patriots’ Twitter account mentioned on Friday.

Kraft has also been name-dropped in other rap songs, including in 2018 when Meek Mill mentioned the three people he works with on the REFORM Alliance in the song “White Free.”

“Maybe it’s the Michael Rubins or the Robert Krafts or the billionaire from Marcy, in a way they got my back,” Mill raps.

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the Patriots have all been name-dropped in several rap songs over the years, too, with Drake, Migos, Rick Ross, Future, Eminem, and Lil Wayne among the many artists to mention them in a song.