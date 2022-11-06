Patriots Live blog: Colts at Patriots in Week 9 matchup in Foxborough The Patriots host the Colts, who are without running back Jonathan Taylor. New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) and teammates celebrate after an interception against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Breaking down the inactives, 12:00 p.m.

The Patriots will play another week without a pair of their key men in the middle.

Center David Andrews, the anchor of New England’s offensive line, will miss his second consecutive game after getting leveled on an illegal blindside block against Chicago. The Patriots gave up six sacks in his absence last week, and clearly miss him.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore is out for the third third straight week with a knee injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday, giving some hope that he would be able to play, but was ruled out in the end.

Rhamondre Stevenson is in for another heavy workload with both Damien and Kevin Harris out. He’s been one of the Patriots’ best players in recent weeks, but depth behind him could be a concern.

Inactives, 11:30 a.m.

Patriots: OL David Andrews, WR DeVante Parker, DL Christian Barmore, RB Damien Harris, RB Kevin Harris, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, DB Shaun Wade, DL Sam Roberts.

Advertisement:

Colts: QB Matt Ryan, RB Zack Moss, RB Jonathan Taylor, DB Tony Brown, LB Grant Stuard, DL Chris Williams, OL Wesley French.

Pregame notes, 11 a.m.

FOXBOROUGH — Welcome to a shockingly sunny Foxborough, where it is 75 degrees two hours before kickoff on a beautiful November day.

The Patriots are set to host the Colts in the last game before New England’s bye week.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

But, the Colts were already expected to throw the ball a bunch anyway. With 340 passing attempts through eight games, only the Arizona Cardinals and Tom Brady-led Buccaneers have thrown the ball more than the Colts.

That’s where New England’s pass rush, which is fifth in the league in sacks, will have to come in. Linebacker Matthew Judon has been a game-changer up front. He’s tied for the league lead in sacks with 8.5.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been on a tear lately, leading the team in receiving yards during last week’s win against the Jets while chipping in 71 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled since his return from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for three weeks.

He has one passing touchdown against two interceptions and has been sacked six times since being named the team’s starting quarterback after backup Bailey Zappe played well enough to start a controversy.

Advertisement:

Jones has a good opportunity for a bounce-back game against the struggling Colts, who the Patriots have beaten in eight of their last nine matchups.

Follow along here for updates.