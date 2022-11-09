Patriots Mac Jones on his performance: ‘There’s some false realities’ in statistics The second-year quarterback discussed how he evaluates his performance. Mac Jones was a mess against the Colts, completing 20 of 30 passes for just 147 yards and was sacked four times.

At the halfway point of the season, Mac Jones’ numbers are largely down from where they were last year. Reporters asked him on Wednesday how he personally evaluates his performance.

“I try to grade myself as an individual, that’s coaches too,” Jones said. “But I always go through and see, ‘alright, what happened on this play? Where are my feet? Where are my eyes?’ As a quarterback, everything has to tie up. If it doesn’t tie up, you’ll never see everything.”

The second-year Patriots quarterback, whose QBR is second-worst among NFL starters behind only Baker Mayfield, said there’s more to it than just the numbers.

Advertisement:

He’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards and has thrown four touchdowns against seven interceptions.

“Obviously, there’s individual things you want to improve, fundamentals, technique,” Jones said. “You can look at statistics, but a lot of times there’s some false realities there.”

When asked to give one example of something he’s improved on since July, Jones said:

“You can look at yourself in July and then look at yourself at the end of the year… and see where you’re at,” Jones said. “Each week you want to access what you can do better, whether that’s your footwork, your accuracy, your placement for receivers catching and running. Those are all things that I feel like we’ve gotten better at as the year went on.”

Jones is still searching for his footing after missing three weeks with a high-ankle sprain. But the offense struggled before he got hurt, too. Halfway through the season, it’s still a work in progress,

“We’re all trying to just focus on today and get better, get better as a team,” Jones said. “Obviously as an offense, we want to score more points, no more turnovers and all that. We can control those things and if we can control it, then we need to take control of it. That’s one of the big things. There’s things that are out of your control and there’s things that you’re in control of. So just trying to focus on those things.”