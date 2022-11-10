Patriots Cutting back on caffeine, Patriots’ Cam Achord is now down to five coffees per day New England's special teams coordinator said he drinks an average of five coffees per day.

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord is a big fan of caffeine.

During the 2020 season, he said he drank 6-7 coffees per day, along with several sodas.

On Thursday, Achord told reporters that he’s slightly cutting back on his caffeine consumption.

“We’re decreased, everybody was giving me a little bit of saying I was having too much caffeine,” Achord said. “Now I try to compensate with a couple waters, every time I have a caffeine [drink], I’ll have a water in between just to make sure I’m level. I’d say it’s around five [coffees per day], somewhere around there depending on the day of the week. Sometimes it’s as low as four. It never gets lower than four.”

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord says he usually drinks six or seven coffees followed by three Pepsis per day. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 15, 2020

Achord he’s trying to keep his caffeine consumption lower. Some players told him it was making him high-strung.

“We got a good laugh out of it, and the guys know,” Achord said. “We’re doing everything to stay healthy, but that’s the biggest thing. If you need it, you’ve got to keep the motor running. That’s how we do it, day by day with that one for sure.”

The Patriots’ special teams unit gave the team a boost during Sunday’s win against the Colts, producing a blocked punt that set up New England’s only offensive touchdown of the game.