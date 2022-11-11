Patriots Matthew Judon has a shot to win Defensive Player of the Year, but he has some catching up to do Judon leads the league in sacks, but he isn't the frontrunner to win the award. Matthew Judon's been jumping for joy a lot this season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s hard to make a case that anyone on the Patriots has been better than Matthew Judon this season. In fact, it’s hard to make a case no one has been a better pass rusher than Judon this season.

Now in his second season in New England, Judon already has 11.5 sacks in the first nine games of the season. Not only is that the most in the league, no one else has more than 8.5 entering Week 9.

Typically, the league’s leading sack-getter is one of the frontrunners, if not the frontrunner to win Defensive Player of the Year. Several NFL analysts and experts gave out their midseason awards this week and Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon received a lot of love, but it appears he still has some catching up to do in order to win the league’s most prestigious defensive award.

Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer polled dozens of executives around the league to determine the winner of each major NFL award up to this point of the season. Judon came in second for Defensive Player of the Year, but was a distant second as he received four votes to Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’s 27.5 votes.

Advertisement:

The executives Breer polled seemed to hold the common opinion. Of the 24 people NFL.com polled for its survey to determine the frontrunners for each major award at the midway mark, Parsons received 23 of the votes for Defensive Player of the Year. Judon received the other vote.

A few other places have Judon listed in a similar spot behind Parsons, such as FOX Sports, who showed the Patriots linebacker a bit more appreciation when its staff placed him as a runner-up for the award.

“Look, I understand all the love for Micah Parsons and his elite versatility, but Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon is wrecking opponents at a consistent clip — arguably higher than any player in football right now,” FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur wrote. He’s first in sacks, second in quarterback hits, and fourth in tackles for loss entering this weekend’s slate of games.”

However, some analysts and outlets don’t seem to view Judon as that much of a serious contender. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell didn’t even rank Judon in his top three for the award, placing Parsons, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, and Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II ahead of him. The 33rd Team polled six people who actually vote for the award — and all six voted for Parsons.

Advertisement:

The betting markets view the Defensive Player of the Year situation in a similar way, too. Parsons is the odds-on favorite to win (-225) while Judon’s fourth (+1200) with Bosa (+900) and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (+1100) in between, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s some history in Judon’s favor though for him to win the Defensive Player of the Year. The league’s sack leader has won the award four times in the last 10 years and with Judon on pace for nearly 22 sacks (which would be a half-sack short of the record), that might be enough to convince voters to give him the award.

On the flip side, there is some concern about how Judon might play after the bye. He didn’t record a sack in the Patriots’ final four games last season after the bye, which is something Judon made note to work on over the offseason.

It’s pretty clear though that Parsons has a stranglehold on winning the award at the moment and it’s easy to see why. He’s recorded 36 combined tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles as he’s the clear heartbeat of a Cowboys defense that leads the league in defensive DVOA.

But a whole half of a season still has to be played, and maybe Judon can even up his game to help the Patriots reach the playoffs.