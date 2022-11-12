Patriots The NFL will play ‘at least’ 4 more games in Germany through 2025. Will the Patriots play in one of them? The Patriots were awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area in January. The NFL will play its first-ever game in Germany on Sunday. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The NFL will hold its first-ever game in Germany on Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Seahawks, and it certainly won’t be the last.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league plans to play “at least” four more games in Germany through 2025. In addition, Goddell reportedly indicated that the Patriots, along with the Chiefs, are lobbying to play in the 2023 Germany game.

The Patriots potentially playing a game in Germany shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. The franchise was awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area (HMA) at the beginning of 2022 when the NFL began its HMA initiative. The initiative allows the Patriots to have marketing, fan events, merchandise sales, and more opportunities in Germany for at least the next five seasons.

“When it comes to international markets, Germany has always had the most passionate fan base for American football,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement in January. “We have worked hard to grow our global fan base since I bought the Patriots in 1994 and we have had the good fortune of exponential growth in Germany since drafting Sebastian Vollmer in 2009, a German native who enjoyed an 8-year Patriots career and retired a two-time Super Bowl champion. Our popularity has continued to grow with the addition of Jakob Johnson in 2019. With this new NFL initiative, we are eager to engage with fans in Germany in new and creative ways and can’t wait to play a game there.”

Many thought that when the Patriots were awarded Germany as an HMA, they would play a game there in 2022. Of course, the Buccaneers and Seahawks were awarded the game instead as Tampa Bay was also granted Germany as an HMA.

But there could be a stronger chance that the Patriots play in Germany next season. Since the NFL implemented its 17-game regular-season schedule in 2021, teams from the conference that has nine home games in that season have been the home team for most of the international games. Next season, the Patriots are slated to have nine home games but could be considered the home team for a potential game in Germany.

The Chiefs, who are one of the four teams that received Germany as an HMA, are on the Patriots’ home schedule for next season. The Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders plus the teams that finish in the corresponding spot in the AFC South and NFC South are the other opponents the Patriots are scheduled to face at home in 2023.

New England has played in a few international games, but none since 2017 when it faced the Raiders in Mexico City and hasn’t played in Europe since it played the Rams in London in 2012. The Patriots have won all three of their international games.

Sunday’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich while the 2023 game will be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Both stadiums are contracted to host at least two NFL games.