Patriots Josh McDaniels will reportedly return to Raiders in 2023, owner says he’s doing a ‘fantastic job’ The Raiders are 2-7, but owner Mark Davis still thinks Josh McDaniels will "bring the Raiders to greatness." Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday that he has no issues with head coach Josh McDaniels despite the team’s 2-7 start, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Davis said he’s still getting to know McDaniels, who is in the first year of a four-year contract. Before joining the Raiders this year, McDaniels spent over a decade as offensive coordinator in New England.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

The comments came within minutes of a tweet from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, which said that McDaniels was told he will remain Las Vegas’ coach next season.

Head coach Josh McDaniels has been given assurances by ownership that he will return to coach the Raiders in 2023, according to a team source. @theathletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 14, 2022

Monday’s reassurance came a day after McDaniels’ Raiders hit a new low, losing to the 3-5-1 Indianapolis Colts. Not only did they lose to a Colts team that was struggling, they also fell to interim coach Jeff Saturday, who coached his first NFL game without any prior coaching experience in the league on Sunday.

Davis acknowledged that the Raiders are not where he expects them to be yet, but expressed that he still has faith in McDaniels.

“Life isn’t static. It’s fluid,” Davis said. “You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I’m a fan as well.”

When asked if he thought McDaniels is the long-term solution as the Raiders’ head coach, Davis asked he wouldn’t.

“When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?” Davis said.