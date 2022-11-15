Patriots LeSean McCoy said Bill Belichick is comparable to Rex Ryan and Marvin Lewis without Tom Brady "People hate for you to be real about Belichick. I think he’s a good coach, but all of the ‘greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him,’ that’s bullcrap." Bill Belichick has gone 22-20 since Tom Brady left in 2020.

LeSean McCoy spent more than a decade in the NFL and never played for New England. But, he still has a strong opinion on where Bill Belichick ranks among the game’s other coaches.

“I think now, that he doesn’t have Tom Brady, he’s like all the other coaches,” McCoy said on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams. “All of the other good coaches: the Marvin Lewises, the Rex Ryans. I’m just being honest. People hate for you to be real about Belichick. I think he’s a good coach, but all of the ‘greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him,’ that’s bullcrap.”

All six of Belichick’s Super Bowl championships as a head coach came with Tom Brady. He also has a pair of championships with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator.

Brady has seven Super Bowl championships after winning one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Belichick’s all-time head coaching record without Tom Brady as the starting quarterback is 76-83. McCoy pointed out that’s under-.500.

“Now that Tom Brady is gone, it’s going to be a struggle every year for the Patriots to go to the playoffs,” McCoy said. “And then when they did go to the playoffs, they got blown out by a division opponent by like 30 points. I think he’s a good coach, I just don’t get overhyped like everyone else does because I just look at the stats”

McCoy said he believes if Mike Tomlin had Tom Brady, he would have multiple championships. He made a similar point about Andy Reid, who has won a Super Bowl, too.

No matter what, Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together. And that’s what counts.

Belichick’s head-coaching record without Brady

1991: 6-10

1992: 7-9

1993: 7-9

1994: 11-5

1995: 5-11

2000: 5-11

2001: 0-2. (Brady started the final 14 games after Drew Bledsoe’s injury)

2008: 10-5 (Brady tore his ACL in the season opener)

2016: 3-1 (Deflategate suspension)

2020: 7-9

2021: 10-7

2022: 5-4

Record: 76-83