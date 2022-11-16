Patriots ‘Emotions will be high’: Matthew Slater weighed in on Sunday’s rematch with the Jets "We want to go out and do what we did the last time." New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) on the bench during a game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Fewer than three weeks ago, the Patriots defeated the Jets 22-17, snapping New York’s four-game winning streak and marking New England’s 13th consecutive win in the matchup.

Now, the two teams are set to square off again in a Week 11 showdown that could be pivotal in determining how the ultra-competitive AFC East plays out.

The Jets have made their feelings clear about the rematch as standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner told the media last week that he “can’t wait to go against [the Patriots] again.”

His comments echoed those of fellow cornerback D.J. Reed, who said that “everybody is” happy about the opportunity for a rematch with the Patriots, per nj.com.

The Jets’ talk, however, has not affected at least one New England veteran heading into Sunday’s contest.

When asked Tuesday if the talk added any “extra juice” to the rematch, 10-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater answered wisely.

“Perhaps for some. But when you get to my age, every game is important. You don’t need to find extra motivation, there’s plenty of motivation out there. I know for some guys that certainly gives a little extra,” he said. “But if we were [the Jets], I’m sure we’d feel the same way. It’s very clear how both teams feel about each other. It’s very clear what both teams are hoping to do. I understand them chomping at the bit. They want to make it right. We want to go out and do what we did the last time.”

He acknowledged that Sunday’s game would be “tough,” pointing to the Jets’ improved play under second-year coach Robert Saleh.

“I have a lot of respect for [the Jets]. I think they’re doing a great job. They play the game the right way. You have to respect that,” Slater said. “They’re coached well. They’re obviously much improved this year.”

While Slater would not allow himself to get dragged into the pregame talk, he is well aware of the matchup’s importance.

“There’s a lot at stake here. Everybody’s playing for something, especially in our division,” Slater noted. “So, that rivalry is certainly renewed — not that it ever died. Stakes are high. Emotions will be high. There’s a lot on the line.”