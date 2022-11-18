Patriots Julian Edelman made a bold bet on Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game "I want [the tattoo] right there on his neck, right there, just a nice little Jet right there." Julian Edelman helped the Patriots win many games over the Jets. AP Photo/Steven Senne

For the first time in seven seasons, the Patriots and Jets will both have a winning record when they face off on Sunday.

As if the stakes of Sunday’s game weren’t high enough with likely playoff implications at hand, former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman decided to up the ante. Edelman, who is now a panelist for Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL,” made a bet with former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall that he’ll get a tattoo of the Jets’ logo if the Patriots lose on Sunday. If the Patriots come away with the win, Marshall will get a tattoo of the Patriots’ logo.

“Patriots all day,” Edelman said on this week’s episode of “Inside the NFL.” “Where are you going to put your tattoo?”

“We still feel some type of way about Bill Belichick having that press conference and leaving the Jets,” Marshall replied to Edelman. “This is personal. This is serious. … I want [the tattoo] right there on his neck, right there, just a nice little Jet right there.”

Obviously, Edelman picked the Patriots to win during the game picks segment of the show.

“It’s in Foxborough. There’s one way. There’s one way out,” Edelman said. “You know [Route 1], Titletown and you see ‘Foxborough,’ the sign? Ray [Lewis], you’ve been on that lonely drive a couple of times. It’s one way in and it’s one way out. The Jets ain’t going out with the win. Pats all day long.”

Edelman hasn’t been shy about the picks and bets he’s made on his former squad since he retired from playing football after the 2020 season. He shared on Instagram in September that he placed a $25,000 wager on the Patriots to have more than 8.5 wins this season.

Last season, Edelman placed a $50,000 bet on the Patriots to win the AFC and a $50,000 bet on Tom Brady’s Buccaneers to win the NFC. Of course, neither team did their part, and Edelman lost those bets.

If recent history is any indication, Edelman won’t have to worry about getting a Jets tattoo following Sunday’s game. The Patriots have won their last 13 games against the Jets.

Coincidentally, their last loss against the Jets game in December 2015, which Marshall played a big role in. The former All-Pro wide receiver had eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in that game.