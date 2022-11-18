Patriots Christian Barmore placed on IR, ruling him out for next 4 Patriots games Christian Barmore will miss at least four games. Winslow Townson/AP Images

The Patriots will be without a key player on defense for the foreseeable future.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was placed on injured reserve on Friday, ruling him out for at least the next four games.

The 2020 second-round pick has been dealing with a knee injury that already caused him to miss the Patriots’ last three game games. Coming off the bye week, there appeared to be some optimism that Barmore could return for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Jets. He practiced, though was limited, on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he didn’t practice on Friday and was ruled out for Sunday’s game when the injury report came out.

Barmore was viewed as a potential breakout player for the Patriots entering the 2022 season. As a rookie, he had 1.5 sacks and 46 total tackles. While those numbers don’t appear to be great, he had 46 pressures as a rookie, too, which was the second-most recorded by a rookie defensive tackle since 2006.

Barmore has posted similar box score stats this season, recording a sack and 15 combined tackles in six games. Barmore’s been one of the most double-teamed defensive tackles since he entered the league last season.

Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y), updated through Week 3.



-Even after a bit of a down week, Aaron Donald is still aaaaallllll alone.



-Curious to see if that larger second tier continues. Has been small group in past. pic.twitter.com/egic9D4yLi — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 29, 2022

Barmore’s exact injury isn’t known, but he suffered it in the middle of the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Browns. In addition to Sunday’s game, Barmore will miss games against the Vikings, Bills, and Cardinals. He’s eligible to return in Week 15 against the Raiders.