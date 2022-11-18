Patriots Zach Wilson has sarcastic exchange with a reporter when asked about prior Patriots-Jets matchup "Nobody outside of this building knows what they're talking about." Zach Wilson was intercepted three times in the last Patriots-Jets matchup. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots have had Zach Wilson’s number in the Jets quarterback’s young career.

Wilson’s lost all three matchups, completing just 53.6 percent of his passes for 616 yards with only two touchdown passes to seven interceptions, good for a passer rating of 50.5.

The last matchup Wilson had against the Patriots wasn’t pretty. He completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions that really weren’t close to any Jets receivers in what ended up being a 22-17 win for the Patriots in Week 8.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, which is between two teams that are currently in the playoff picture, Wilson was asked to recall his emotions following the last game against the Patriots. He took a shot at critics while answering that question.

“I thought they were good emotions,” Wilson said. “I mean, I was frustrated. I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they’re talking about.”

The response from Wilson began a quick exchange between him and another reporter. In response to Wilson saying that no one outside of the Jets’ facility knows what they’re talking about, the reporter said, “Well, I do.”

“Yeah? Why’d you turn down a coaching position?” Wilson replied back smiling.

“Who told you that? Are you in a good head space right now?” the reporter asked back to Wilson.

Wilson appeared to regain focus.

“Yeah, great head space, we’re winning football games,” Wilson said. “We’re where we want to be, and there’s still so much to improve on, so from a team aspect, we’re excited with where we’re at, and it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

The Jets have played well with Wilson under center this season, even if he’s put up pedestrian stats. They’re 5-1 in the six games Wilson’s started so far, with the lone loss coming to the Patriots.

In the Jets’ last game, they pulled off a 20-17 upset of the Bills to improve to 6-3 on the season before going on their bye last week. Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown and a 101.1 passer rating.

Zach Wilson was asked about being "emotional" after the Jets' loss to the Patriots:



"I thought they were good emotions. I was frustrated and I still believe nobody outside this building knows what they're talking about."

While the biggest game in recent memory for the Jets awaits, Wilson doesn’t seem to be under pressure.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I have to prove anything, like, ‘Last game didn’t go great and I have to do something different this time,'” Wilson said.

A win for the Jets on Sunday could go a long way for their playoff hopes. It’d drop the Patriots to 5-5 on the season and negate New England from holding the top tiebreaker over them. It’d also improve the Jets to 7-3, which could give them the lead in the AFC East if the Bills fall to the Browns on Sunday.