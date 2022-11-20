Patriots David Andrews exits Jets game with serious thigh injury The Patriots fear that Andrews' injury could be season-ending. New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) is helped from the field after an apparent injury during the first half against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots were dealt a significant blow in the first half of Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Jets, as veteran center David Andrews exited the game due to an apparent thigh injury.

Andrews suffered the injury while serving as a lead blocker for running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a screen pass to the left side. He remained on the ground following the play and had to be helped off the field.

He appeared to be in significant pain as he exited the field, and was taken directly to the locker room.

Andrews, 30, was playing in his first game since suffering a concussion in Week 7 against the Bears.

He was replaced at center by James Ferentz, who started in the two games that Andrews had missed while recovering from his concussion.

The Patriots later announced that Andrews was questionable to return to Sunday’s game.

UPDATE (3pm): New England has officially downgraded Andrews to out for the remainder of the game.

UPDATE (5pm): The Patriots fear that Andrews’ injury could be season-ending, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected. Would be a significant loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

While Andrews still needs to undergo more testing, it appears the injury will, at a minimum, sideline him for multiple weeks.