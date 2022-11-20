Patriots Mac Jones played better against the Jets but called red zone performance ‘super disappointing’ Mac Jones' stat line was decent. But it didn't translate into points.

For the second game in a row, Mac Jones didn’t turn the ball over.

He completed all but four of his passes, and his receivers helped him out with plenty of yards after the catch.

Overall, completing 85 percent of passes and throwing for 246 yards is a pretty decent performance. Even though he was sacked six times.

“I thought we stayed together as a unit, didn’t lose our cool and worked together to try to win,” Jones said. “Obviously Marcus’ [Jones] return was the icing right there on the cake, but that’s a good football team in a tough environment. They played really well, and got to give credit to them, and happy that we won, and that’s a great divisional win.”

In the end, the Patriots had enough for a 10-7 win against the Jets, which both illustrates how well New England’s defense played and how lost opposing quarterback Zach Wilson looked. But Jones’ streak of being held to a touchdown or less continues. He still doesn’t have a multiple-touchdown performance 10 games into the season, and New England is now 3-8 in the red zone since Jones’ return from injury.

“I think it’s super disappointing,” Jones said. “We put too much work in to get that result. I think it starts with us, the execution part, and then obviously trying to figure something out here, just make it work and get through that, like you said, 35-, 40-yard line and just see if we can get through that and see what happens. Every time you’re moving the ball towards the goal line, it’s good. When you’re going backwards for whatever reason, it’s not.”

One of the ways Jones wants to open up the Patriots’ offense is to run more play action plays.

“I think play action pass is a good part of every offense, and you want to be able to get the linebackers to come up and the safeties and all that stuff,” Jones said. “Definitely want to expand on that. Something we’ve done really well here in the past, and just try to do that and match it up with everything we’re doing. Like I said, there’s quick throws, medium, long, play action, RPOs, screens, all that stuff.”

“We want to do better. We want to obviously score more than three points,” Jones said. “It’s not good enough. Got to look at it and see what we can do better. It’s kind of the same story here. We’ll figure it out, but it takes time and execution. That’s what it comes down to. Putting points on the board and not turning the ball over is important, which we didn’t do today, so that’s how we win games 95 percent if we don’t turn it over.”