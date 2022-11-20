Patriots Live updates: Jets at Patriots in key AFC East matchup If the Jets win, they're in first place. If the Patriots win, a tight race gets even more interesting. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was hounded by Devin McCourty and the Patriots defense in a Week 8 loss.

First quarter

11:46: New England’s defense forces the Jets to go three-and-out on their first possession. Zach Wilson scrambled for a short gain, running back Michael Carter was stuffed for no gain, and third-down pressure forced Wilson to throw the ball away. Jets punt.

13:37: The Patriots receive the ball and open the game with a three-and-out on offense. Mac Jones was sacked, Damien Harris had a four-yard carry, and Jones complete a pass to Agholor short of the first down. Patriots punt.

Breaking down the Patriots’ inactives, 12:00 p.m.

Perhaps more noteworthy than the list itself are the Patriots players who aren’t on it. None of the players listed as inactive have played more than two games for the Patriots this season.

Barmore, who was left off due to being placed on injured reserve, is a big and surprising loss for the Patriots’ d-line.

However, it appears DeVante Parker, Damien Harris, and David Andrews are all healthy enough to play. Adding one of their biggest deep threats, a tailback who began the season as the top option in the run game, and the anchor of it’s offensive line should help the Patriots.

Inactives, 11:30 a.m.

Patriots: DB Joshuah Bledsoe, RB JJ Taylor, DT Sam Roberts, RB Kevin Harris, DB Shaun Wade.

Jets: DL Sheldon Rankins, WR Corey Davis, QB Joe Flacco, DB Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall, TE Kenny Yeboah.

Pregame notes, 11:00 a.m.

Welcome to Week 11, which features the Patriots against AFC East rival New York Jets for the second time in three weeks.

This time, the game is in Foxborough. Plus, the Patriots are coming off a bye-week.

New England made a surprise announcement earlier in the week, placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The move means Barmore will miss at least four games.

But, the Patriots return center David Andrews, who is back after missing a pair of games with a concussion. He’ll look to stabilize an offensive line that let the Jets sack Mac Jones six times the last time the teams met in October.

Jones said earlier in the week that the bye-week helped him rest and recover. The previous Jets game was his first full game back after missing several weeks with a high-ankle sprain before a brief appearance against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday’s game could end up having playoff implications. If the season ended today, the entire AFC East would be in. The Patriots, who are currently last in the AFC East are still in the hunt. A win for the Jets, who have head to head victories over Buffalo and Miami, would put New York at the top of the division.

Will the Patriots sweep the Jets for the sixth year in a row and make it 14 consecutive victories against them?

Follow along here for live scores, updates, and analysis.