Jets coach Robert Saleh used an expletive to describe his team's offense The Jets head coach wasn't happy with his team's offensive performance.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t mince words when he was asked about how New York’s offense played in the second half of Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

“It was dog sh**,” Saleh said.

The Jets were held to two net yards on seven possessions in the second half.

Quarterback Zach Wilson was a miserable 9 for 22 for 77 yards and was sacked four times. He threw what should’ve been an interception right at Devin McCourty, but the pass was dropped.

The Jets weren’t much better at running the ball. They averaged 2.6 yards per carry.

The Jets and Patriots both struggled offensively on Sunday. Neither team scored a touchdown until Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards to clinch the victory for New England with five seconds remaining.

“To me, whether we lose by one or a hundred, it doesn’t matter,” Saleh said. “They’re all gut punches. It’s a loss. Yeah, it’s crappy way to lose. You feel like you’re exchanging blows from a defensive standpoint from both teams and somebody could just make a play and get it to overtime. They made a play and we didn’t.”

The Jets are the only team the Patriots have beaten with a record above .500 so far this season. New England has beaten New York twice.

The Patriots defense was dominant from start to finish, allowing just 103 yards.

“Obviously in the second half we just couldn’t get – I don’t feel like we had a first down. I don’t know if we did,” Saleh said. “But either way it just wasn’t good enough. It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything. It’s just finding a way to, finding the answers so we can start moving the ball because we did it against Buffalo, we’ve done it against other teams. It’s just the consistency needs to get found.”