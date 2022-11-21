Patriots Here are the contrasting Patriots and Jets radio calls of Marcus Jones’s punt return touchdown "The Jets sideline, players are slamming their helmets down furious at what just took place." Marcus Jones during his game-winning punt return vs. the Jets. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Marcus Jones authored an exciting conclusion to Sunday’s Patriots-Jets matchup with his game-winning 84-yard punt return for a touchdown.

The score was a game-changer, and may also have season-altering implications for the two AFC East teams (which both now hold 6-4 records).

In the moment, however, it was simply a stunning sequence of events.

Nothing exemplified this more than the local New England and New York radio calls of Jones’s touchdown.

For Patriots radio, Sports Hub commentator Scott Zolak’s body language (and eventual on-air contributions) summarized how fans reacted to the electrifying moment in the game:

On the Jets’ side, play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and fellow commentator Marty Lyons were left with a different impression of Jones’s heroics.

New England survived the final five seconds to clinch a 10-3 win. The Patriots will return to action on Thursday against the Vikings on Thanksgiving night, while the Jets will host the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.