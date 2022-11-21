Patriots Bill Belichick said Patriots had ‘limited’ replay ability during Jets game After technical difficulties forced the game to start late, the Patriots had some replay issues according to Belichick. Coach Bill Belichick will stick with the roster he has as the Patriots head into Week 9 of the season.

Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Jets kicked off about 10 minutes later than initially scheduled because of technical issues.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained to reporters Monday that New England was “limited” in its ability to use replays at points during the game.

“I think it might’ve switched during the game. I’m not sure,” Belichick said. “You’d have to check with the guys in the booth on that. I mean we had the scoreboard replay and then I think, we had replay after that up in the booth. But it was, it seemed like it was limited, at least part of the game.”

A play where replay may have made a difference was when Raekwon McMillan got flagged for running into the kicker on a punt that appeared to be blocked.

If the play was challenged and the replay showed McMillan touched the ball, the penalty call might have been changed.

“It was a close play,” Belichick said. ” I didn’t really think it was worth it, so I didn’t challenge it.”

Eventually the game turned on a punt, but it wasn’t that particular one.

On the final punt of the game, rookie cornerback Marcus Jones raced 84 yards to the end zone for the game’s only touchdown with five seconds remaining.

The clutch play gave New England a 10-3 win over the Jets.