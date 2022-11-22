Patriots David Andrews returns to practice, will reportedly attempt to play through injury The Patriots' offensive lineman is dealing with a thigh injury. Patriots center David Andrews. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/File

Patriots center David Andrews returned to practice on Tuesday.

The veteran offensive lineman suffered a thigh injury during Sunday’s game against the Jets. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the injury might be bad enough to end Andrews’ season.

According to Masslive’s Mark Daniels, however, Andrews is attempting to play through the injury.

“David Andrews is incredibly tough,” Daniels tweeted. “He suffered a thigh injury on Sunday and underwent an MRI yesterday. Results came back and showed it was something he wanted to attempt to play through, per source.”

The Jets game was Andrews’ first game back after a concussion following a blindside hit that knocked him out of the Oct. 24 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots signed an offensive tackle, Connor McDermott, on Tuesday according to ESPN’s Field Yates. McDermott was drafted by New England in 2017 and most recently played for the Jets practice squad.

The move comes the same day as Isaiah Wynn was not spotted at practice and shortly after Marcus Cannon was placed on IR.

With the New England needing both depth and better play from its offensive line, keeping Andrews around should be a positive for the Patriots.

