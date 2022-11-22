Patriots Tom Brady gives insight on how he’ll handle criticizing players as a broadcaster Brady picks his spots on publicly criticizing players. He says he might be "scathing" as a broadcaster. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 2-0, but you wouldn't know it by looking at them.

Tom Brady has a critical eye for football that has served him well for more than two decades as a player.

How will that translate to his broadcasting career after he retires?

Brady discussed his future media career on the latest edition of the “Let’s Go! Podcast” with Jim Gray.

Charles Barkley, who became an analyst for TNT after a Hall of Fame NBA career, appeared as a guest. He and Brady discussed what it’s like making the transition from star athlete to broadcasting.

Brady said he finds the opportunity to be more critical of other players in public to be interesting.

“Obviously as a player I have to pick my spots in the locker room,” Brady said. “Because there’s frustrations you have as a player. I never really do it through the media, I just go to the players or the coach or the person who could actually solve the problem.”

Brady said earlier this season that he’s been watching a lot of bad football. He said nine times out of 10 he’s thinking about how bad a play was instead of marveling how amazing it is.

He said after playing with great players like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Randy Moss he has a standard for perfection which impacts the way he views the game.

“I feel like there’s probably more Johnny Miller in me,” Brady said. “When I used to watch him on golf telecasts he was just scathing sometimes. ‘That guy choked under pressure’ or whatever. That’s actually how I ended up seeing the game a lot now. Not that I want to be negative, but I do want to point [things] out.”

Brady said that his perspective is also informed by a lesson Bill Belichick taught him long ago.

“It’s hard to win a game in the NFL,” Brady said. “There are more games lost in the NFL than there are won. If you don’t screw it up you’ve got a great chance to win because most people just mess it up. If you just do the basics of the what the sport is: blocking, tackling, rushing the quarterback, blocking for the quarterback, catching the ball, throwing, kicking the ball properly, you can do really well in the sport I think proven by that Patriots system all those years.”

Brady pointed to Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX as why he thinks calling it how he sees it is important.

Rather than recognizing the skill that it took for Butler to make the play, many fans talked about the Seahawks’ decision not to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch instead according to Brady.

Brady said the TV broadcasters had a powerful influence over the discussion.

“Not many people know exactly what is going on. We can have a great say in how influential the fans ultimately see something. I just wanted him to get the credit for the dynamic play he ended up making.”