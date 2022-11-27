Patriots Patriots team plane takes University of Virginia athletes to teammates’ funerals The team loaned their plane so University of Virginia football players and staff could attend out-of-state services for their fallen teammates.

The New England Patriots used their team plane for a good cause this weekend.

One of two Patriot planes allowed the University of Virginia football players and staff to attend out-of-state funerals for their teammates who were killed in a deadly shooting, a spokesperson for the Patriots told NBC10.

Just saw New England’s plane at CHO. They leant it for UVa to use to get players to the three funerals. What an amazing gesture #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8FrMh77BS3 — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) November 25, 2022

The spokesperson told NBC10 that he was unsure whether the plane was chartered or donated by the Kraft family.

Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed on a charter bus Nov. 13 as they returned from a class trip. The three victims hailed from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, respectively — the entire team is set to attend all three funerals.

The Patriots plane was unused this weekend, as the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.