Patriots David Andrews is reportedly ‘ready to go’ for Bills game The Patriots center has a thigh injury that initial reports said could have ended his season. He's opting to play through it.

Patriots center David Andrews is prepared to play Thursday night against the Bills, according to Masslive’s Mark Daniels.

“Good. Ready to go. Excited for the opportunity and looking forward to it,” said Andrews.

Last week against the Jets, in his first game back after missing time with a concussion, Andrews suffered a thigh injury which NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported was serious enough to potentially end his season.

However, Andrews had an MRI last Monday which revealed that he would be able to play through the injury. By Wednesday, he was back out on the practice field preparing for the Vikings.

The Patriots ultimately decided not to play Andrews against Minnesota. But, this week, Andrews says he will be ready for this week’s home game against the Bills.

“To be out there is what you want to do. It’s what I want,” Andrews said. “It’s what they pay me to do – to be out there,” Andrews said. “I want to be out there because that’s where I belong. It’s who I am. I tried to get out there. I tried to go last week. I just couldn’t get it done. Yeah, it was a tough decision to make, but it was what was best.”

The Patriots officially listed Andrews as “limited” on Monday’s practice report.