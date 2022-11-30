Patriots How to watch the Patriots’ ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup against the Bills The Patriots face Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East showdown Thursday night.





The Patriots’ matchup against the Bills is streaming on Amazon Prime, which is in its first year as the home for “Thursday Night Football” and is the NFL’s first all-digital rights package.

This is all well and good for the league’s finances — Amazon is paying approximately $1 billion over 11 years for the privilege. But seeking out live sporting events on a streaming service can be perplexing for some fans, particularly those who have stuck with the more traditional cable package and aren’t quite sure where to find a streaming game.

Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to watch Thursday night’s game in the Boston market. First, there is the stream on the Amazon Prime Video app. That app can be downloaded on your smartphone or on a smart TV streaming platform such as Roku. The Amazon Prime stream of the game is free to viewers in the home market of the competing teams. Out-of-market viewers must be Amazon Prime subscribers. The stream is also easily found on amazon.com.

Also — and this is important to those who are unfamiliar with streaming or don’t want to navigate an app — Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts also air on the Fox affiliate in the markets of the participating teams. So for local fans, the game also will be available on Channel 25.