Patriots Buffalo’s Von Miller and Dion Dawkins have been ruled out against the Patriots The Bills will be without two Pro Bowlers on Thursday night. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) The Associated Press

Two of the Buffalo Bills’ best players have been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

According to the team’s injury report, eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is out with a knee injury. Dion Dawkins, an offensive tackle who was selected to last year’s Pro Bowl, will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Neither player practiced this week.

Miller said Monday on his podcast that he has meniscus damage that will need to be addressed at some point. He left the Bills’ game against Detroit early on Thanksgiving because of the injury.

Von Miller and Dion Dawkins are OUT for tomorrow’s game.#BUFvsNE injury report: https://t.co/8U352O4dXk pic.twitter.com/R2ZV8lJpLO — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2022

For the time being, Miller plans on resting for 7-10 days before resuming play. He hopes to be back in time for Buffalo’s matchup with the Jets in Week 14. Miller currently leads Buffalo with eight sacks.

Dawkins also left the game early on Thanksgiving and was ruled questionable to return. But, after missing all three practices, the Bills have reported that he will not play this week.

The Patriots played Minnesota on Thanksgiving while the Vikings were without standout tackle Christian Darrisaw. Minnesota limited the Patriots defense to one sack, which Josh Uche recorded. The Patriots lost the game by a touchdown.

New England will look to bounce back against the Bills at home this week, as Buffalo travels to Foxborough for a game without two of its starters.