Patriots Live blog: Patriots host Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills in AFC East showdown The Patriots have struggled to stop quality quarterbacks this year Will it change against Josh Allen and the Bills?

FOXBOROUGH – December is here, and so are the Buffalo Bills who are set for a divisional battle against the New England Patriots.

Both teams have been dealing with illnesses that may prove impactful.

For New England, offensive tackle Trent Brown has been ruled questionable but is expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. Defensive back Jabrill Peppers is also questionable.

The Patriots have called up offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Buffalo had eight players miss practice during this week after feeling sick, according to The Buffalo News.

The Bills will be without one Pro Bowler on each side of the ball. Linebacker Von Miller is out after damaging his meniscus on Thanksgiving. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins will miss the game with an ankle injury.

The Patriots have ruled out running back Damien Harris, which likely means a heavy workload for Rhamondre Stevenson tonight. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is also out.

Patriots center David Andrews, who returned to practice after suffering a thigh injury, is questionable.

The Patriots are coming off of a 33-26 loss to Minnesota on Thanksgiving. Mac Jones turned in his best performance of the season, but the Patriots’ defense were unable to hold Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Theilen in check.

As the Patriots continue to search for a signature win, they’ll have an opportunity to make a statement against the team that demolished them in last year’s Wild Card round.

Can the Patriots slow down Josh Allen, Stefan Diggs, and the rest of the Bills long enough to gain much needed ground in the AFC East standings?

Follow along here for live updates, scores, and analysis.