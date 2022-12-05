Patriots Patriots-Raiders game flexed out of Sunday Night Football time slot The Patriots will play the Raiders in the 4:05 p.m. time slot instead, the NFL announced. DeVante Parker and Mac Jones during a Patriots-Raiders preseason game. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Patriots’ road game against Las Vegas will be moved from the Sunday night time slot to the 4:05 p.m. time slot on December 18th, the NFL announced Monday.

The game will now be broadcast on Fox. It would have been New England’s fourth prime time game in a row, following back-to-back Thursday night games against the Vikings and Bills as well as next week’s Monday night matchup against the Cardinals.

Instead, the New York Giants will play the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

The Raiders lost seven of their first nine games before winning three in a row to bring their record to 5-7. Meanwhile the Patriots are on a two-game losing streak, including Thursday’s double-digit loss to Buffalo, which dropped them to 6-6.

Three of the Patriots’ final five regular-season games will be Sunday afternoon 1 p.m. games. New England is still scheduled to play Arizona next Monday, and the regular season-finale matchup with Buffalo is to be determined.