Patriots Bill Belichick clarifies comments about not making major changes on offense Dramatic changes to New England's offense "absolutely" wouldn't happen this late in the season, Belichick said. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones during the Patriots' win over the Jets. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Earlier in the week on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show, Bill Belichick said that it would be too hard to make major offensive changes this late in the season.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” Belichick said. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes, it’s too hard to do that. If we can just do consistently what we’re doing, I think we’ll be all right. But we just haven’t been able to have enough consistency.”

The Patriots are in the bottom-third of the league in passing yards, rushing yards, and total touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Belichick was asked to clarify his comments on why an offensive overhaul wouldn’t work at this point.

“Look, we’re not going to do to the wishbone offense here,” Belichick said. “We’re not going to run the veer. Defensively we’re not going to run some other team’s defense or whatever. Major changes, yeah absolutely [wouldn’t happen]. We wouldn’t be able to practice it.”

When asked if his comments included the Patriots’ playcalling situation, Belichick said:

“The system that we have in place, I feel good about,” Belichick said. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is on offense, defense and special teams.”

Several Patriots players expressed frustration with the offense following Thursday night’s loss to Buffalo.

Mac Jones addressed a video of him swearing on the sideline, saying that he wanted more chances to throw the ball deeper. Kendrick Bourne lamented that the team can barely throw the ball past five yards and said the team needs to scheme up better.

“Every week we’re trying to win. So whatever that is, that’s what it is,” Belichick said. “Whatever plays we call this week are to try to win. Whatever plays we called last week, those are to try to win. Whatever plays we called the week before, that was what that was. Or last year, or two years ago, or five years ago, or 20 years ago. You can like them or not like them or whatever, I get that, but whatever we’ve done we we’re trying to be as productive as we can and beat whichever team we were playing.”