Bill Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in American sports

Bill Belichick had a lot of reasons to smile on Sunday, which was his 400th game with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in American sports, according to Sportico, which released it’s top-10 list on Monday.

With a $20 million estimated annual salary, Belichick makes at least $5 million more than any other coach in the country. He makes almost double what Alabama head coach Nick Saban makes.

Six of the top seven coaches on the list are in the NFL. Former Patriots coach Pete Carroll, who makes $15 million as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, is second.

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs was the lone representative from the NBA. Three college football coaches: Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, made the list.

Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins [6] of any coach in NFL history. He’s also second on the NFL’s all-time wins list, only trailing legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll are tops among the 29 coaches in U.S. sports who earn at least $8.5 million a year, including 12 each in the NFL and college football. pic.twitter.com/drLycktJjN — Sportico (@Sportico) December 5, 2022