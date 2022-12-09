Patriots Mac Jones explained why he remains upbeat about the Patriots’ offense "It’s what we all signed up for." Mac Jones during the Patriots-Bills game. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

As Mac Jones surveys the current issues with the Patriots’ offense, he still believes that the team is capable of reaching a higher level.

“I think we all know that as players, we can play a lot better and execute better and do all the things better,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “I always talk about you have the things you want to get better at and then the plan to fix them or get better at them. It’s a constant grind and battle with it.

“A lot of it’s fundamentals and we’ve got to finish strong. We have the guys to do it, we have the coaches to do it and it starts with this week. That’s all you can do is focus on today and then obviously playing a really good football team, on the road and in primetime, which is awesome.”

The Patriots will face the Cardinals on Monday night in Arizona. At 6-6, New England’s margin for error in the playoff chase is virtually non-existent. For Jones, these are the circumstances he said that he relishes.

“It’s what we all signed up for, so [I’m] excited about this one and definitely want to stack plays together,” Jones said. “It’s hard not to focus on the result, but don’t focus on the result and just execute, execute, execute, until we look up and we did pretty good. That’s all you can ask for.”

New England currently ranks 20th in the league in points scored and 25th in third down conversion rate. The Cardinals, at 4-8, could be exactly what the Patriots offense needs. Arizona is 31st in the points allowed. The Monday matchup gets underway at 8:15 p.m.