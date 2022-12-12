Patriots Live blog: Patriots at Cardinals on Monday Night Football The Patriots have lost two in a row but have a chance to stop the skid against the Cardinals. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

First quarter

2:08: Cameron Thomas hits Mac Jones as he throws, resulting in an interception. McCoy and the Cardinals take over with great field position.

3:05: Marcus Jones, the cornerback and return specialist who has been making appearances on offense for New England recently, picks up an 11-yard gain.

4:08: Mac Jones hits DeVante Parker on a quick slant for a first down.

4:56: The Cardinals pin the Patriots inside their ten yard line with a punt.

7:05: Matthew Judon and Lawrence Guy team up for a sack on McCoy.

8:04: A play fake to Conner leads to a completion from McCoy, another first down for the Cardinals.

9:03: James Conner, starting just a few yards outside of Arizona’s endzone bounces out of a tackle and around the end for a chunk of yardage.

9:18: The Patriots are forced to punt after a pair of incomplete passes from Jones and a 1-yard gain from Rhamondre Stevenson.

10:28: Mac Jones’ first pass is a first-down completion to DeVante Parker over the middle. The Cardinals provide an injury update on Kyler Murray, saying the Arizona quarterback is questionable to return with a knee injury.

11:15: A big stop from Jack Jones, who made reached a pass a step quicker than DeAndre Hopkins to bat the ball away for an incompletion. Cardinals go for a field-goal, and Matt Prater misses a 50-yarder.

11:54: McCoy immediately leads the Cardinals to a first-down. A bad handoff caused a fumble, but the Cardinals were able to fall on it.

13:51: On the third play of the game, Kyler Murray is carted off the field with an injury. Appeared to be a non-contact leg injury, which caused Murray to writhe on the ground in pain. Colt McCoy takes over for Arizona.

15:00: Patriots kick off to Cardinals, Arizona starts it’s first drive after a 29-yard kickoff return.

Inactives, 6:45 p.m.

Patriots: DB Jalen Mills, OL Isaiah Wynn, WR Jakobi Meyers, DB Joshua Bledsoe, RB Damien Harris, LB Cameron McGrone, DT Sam Roberts.

Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore, DB Byron Murphy, QB Trace McSorely, DB Charles Washington, LB Jesse Luketa, OL Rsahaad Coward.

Pregame notes, 6:20 p.m.

After a two-game skid, the Patriots are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in.

On Monday night, the Patriots [6-6] have an opportunity to get themselves back on track against the Arizona Cardinals [4-8].

To do that, New England will have to figure out how to put more points on the board. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said after New England’s recent loss to Buffalo that quarterback Mac Jones needs more time in the pocket. Jones said the Patriots have to find a way to throw the ball further down the field.

On defense, the Patriots have elevated a pair of linebackers — Jamie Collins and Cameron McGrone — for Monday’s game. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for New England’s defense which was unable to stop Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

They’ll look to fare better against Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Will the Patriots handle their business and bring their record past back above .500? Follow along for live scores, analysis, and updates.