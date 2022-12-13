Patriots Keegan-Michael Key has a theory on why Matt Patricia coaches with a pencil on his ear It's a signature part of the Patriots' play-caller's look. Chris Unger / Getty Images

Patriots senior football analyst Matt Patricia likes to keep a pencil behind his ear when he’s coaching, even though, as Peyton Manning pointed out on Monday’s “Manningcast,” his play sheets are laminated.

Curious about the reason why, Manning asked comedian and Detroit Lions fan Keegan-Michael Key for his thoughts.

Patricia was head coach of the Lions before rejoining the Patriots in 2021, and he was known for keeping pencils handy in Detroit, too.

.@KeeganMKey tries to explain why Matt Patricia always has a pencil in his ear, despite all his play call sheet being laminated 😂



— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2022

“I think that the pencil is very much like a pacifier,” Key said. “I think it’s a thing that he used to wear in his ear when he was in school because it’s like you know, he has to go, ‘Uh, polynomial to the quantum mechanics, carry the one to the six,’ remember when he was in school he had to carry a notebook. So I think he keeps it there for comfort.”

The science jokes are a reference to Patricia’s educational background. His undergraduate degree is in aeronautical engineering.

“Now here’s the thing, he could have a space pencil,” Key joked. “I love that he has a trademark. But, it’s a very dangerous trademark. Like don’t hug Matt Patricia after a good play or you’re going to come off a cyclops. You could take an eye out with that thing.”