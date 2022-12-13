Patriots Bill Belichick said it was ‘tough’ to see Kyler Murray get hurt, offers well wishes "Tough to see a player like Murray get hurt. Hope he's OK," said Belichick. Kyler Murray was carted off the field on Arizona's first series. AP

As Kyler Murray sprinted just past the 40 yard-line Monday night and planted his foot to change directions, his knee buckled and the Arizona quarterback fell forward onto the turf.

He rolled over onto his side and grabbed the football while he was in pain. There weren’t any Patriots players close enough to tackle him. This was a non-contact knee injury that knocked Murray out of the game and leaves his status unclear.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered well wishes for Murray after the game.

“Tough to see a player like Murray get hurt. Hope he’s OK,” said Belichick.

On the Manningcast TV broadcast Peyton Manning put his hands over his head in shock almost immediately after seeing Murray’s injury. He grimaced and shook his head.

“He just went down funny right there, Peyton,” Eli Manning told Peyton.

Murray lasted three plays into Monday night’s contest, which New England won 27-13. The Arizona quarterback was carted off the field in the first quarter and did not return.

The Cardinals have not provided an official update on Murray’s status at this time.

“Doesn’t look good,” said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so I just knew it wasn’t good.”

According to the Arizona Republic, Murray is likely done for the season. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reported that source told him there’s “little doubt” that Murray has a torn ACL.

“Anytime you see a non-contact injury, you know it’s worse right away,” Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “That hurt. Kyler put a lot into this. He’s been preparing his butt off to get back after the hamstring [injury that kept him out of Weeks 10 and 11], so for that to happen, I hate that for him. I know he’ll recover and get back to himself.”

Murray signed a $230.5 million contract extension with Arizona during the offseason. He has 2,379 passing yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 10 games this season.