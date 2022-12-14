Patriots Christian Barmore appears at Patriots practice, countdown to return begins The last game Barmore appeared in was New England's win over Cleveland on Oct. 16. Christian Barmore could return for the Patriots' matchup against the Raiders on Sunday. Winslow Townson/AP Images

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday, making his first appearance since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18.

The move starts the 21-day countdown clock on Barmore’s return to game action. If Barmore is not activated within 21 days, he must remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Barmore’s return to practice and the four weeks he’s already spent on injured reserve makes him eligible to play on Sunday against the Raiders.

Barmore hasn’t played since October 16 when New England beat Cleveland.

The second-year defensive lineman has been sidelined with a knee injury and appeared to be progressing toward a return ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Jets on Nov. 20. But, his return was halted after missing a pair of practices that week.

Through six games this season, Barmore has 15 tackles and one sack.