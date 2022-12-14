Patriots Rob Gronkowski said the Patriots would take Tom Brady back if he ‘really wanted to’ return New England would welcome Brady "with open arms," Gronkowski said.

As the rumors of a possible reunion between Tom Brady and the Patriots have swirled in recent weeks, one former Patriots star thinks the Patriots would be willing to make it happen.

The question is if Brady actually wants to come back, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox News.

“I mean, if Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England. I would just have to say all parties would need to want it,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski said he thinks Brady still has plenty of options, despite his age and Tampa Bay’s lackluster season so far.

Advertisement:

“He has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go,” Gronkowski said. “It’s Tom Brady. If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I’m sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I’m sure those doors would be open. If he 100% wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It’s all on him.”

A Brady return would likely mean the end of Mac Jones’ time in New England. The 2021 first-round pick has struggled this season, but showed flashes of what he might become during his rookie season. The Patriots’ offensive line issues and precarious play-calling situation make New England a far cry from a contender.

There’s also the possibility that the 45-year-old Brady may retire, as he did briefly last offseason before returning to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski said that he thinks the Buccaneers could turn things around and become the “scariest” team in the playoffs. Nonetheless, he said he will remain retired no matter how well his former team does.

“Retirement is retirement this time. It feels good man,” Gronkowski said.