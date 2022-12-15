Patriots If the Patriots beat the Raiders, Bill Belichick will be one win away from major milestone Can Bill Belichick get a win in every NFL stadium? A win on Sunday would put him very close.

The Patriots are on the West Coast preparing for their first time playing in Allegiant Stadium, which was built in 2020 when the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

It is one of only two current NFL stadiums where Bill Belichick hasn’t won a game, according to the Patriots.

The other is U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thanksgiving.

Belichick has wins at TCF Stadium and the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, which are the previous two homes of the Vikings. But, last month’s loss was Belichick’s first time coaching in Minnesota’s new stadium, which opened in 2016.

Belichick has wins in 50 past and present NFL stadiums, and a win in Las Vegas on Sunday would put him one road win against the Vikings away from conquering all of the current ones.

The Raiders, coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, are 5-8 and have won three of their last four after a dismal start.

The Patriots have played the Raiders once since their move to Las Vegas, prevailing 36-20 at Gillette Stadium.

New England is 18-14-1 all-time against the Raiders. The teams held joint practices together before their preseason game on Aug. 26.

It is unclear how long Belichick, 70, plans to keep coaching. And with New England having played in Minneapolis this season, it will likely take years before the Patriots face the Vikings on the road again.

But a win on Sunday would leave him very close to being able to say he won everywhere.