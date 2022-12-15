Patriots Matthew Judon is fed up with the NFL’s drug tests, says ‘no way’ they’re random "Leave me the F alone," the Patriots linebacker wrote. Matthew Judon is fed up with the NFL's drug tests.

Matthew Judon is enjoying a career year, leading the NFL in sacks with 14.5.

But, the Patriots linebacker is not enjoying the NFL’s random drug tests according to several recent posts on his Twitter account.

“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please,” Judon wrote Thursday morning. “It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes.”

All NFL players are tested at least once a year, with 10 players tested per week according to a 2018 agreement signed between the NFL and the player’s association.

This isn’t the first time Judon spoke publicly about the issue. Three of Judon’s tweets since Dec. 2 have been about drug tests.

Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

Two weeks ago, Judon tweeted: “Another random drug test for the gang. NFL saying I know it gotta be something.”

He later responded to his own tweet and said: “At this point they building another me with all the nose swabs n pee they got from me.”

On Nov. 25, Judon asked his followers “how many random drug test can one have?”

According to the agreement, players are randomly selected by means of a computer program used by an Independent Administrator. The agreement states that players can be subject to as ongoing reasonable cause testing for performance-enhancing substances.