Patriots Patriots will reportedly get at least one key offensive player back but will be without a couple vs. Raiders Damien Harris has been ruled out for the Patriots but Jakobi Meyers is reportedly expected to return. Jakobi Meyers didn't play in Week 14 due to a concussion. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

While the Patriots’ offense has struggled and dealt with some turmoil in recent weeks, they’ve also had to deal with some injuries.

The Patriots will still be dealing with injuries to key players on offense against the Raiders on Sunday, but they’ll get at least one impact player back. Jakobi Meyers will play Sunday after missing the Patriots’ Week 14 win against the Cardinals due to a concussion, the Boston Herald‘s Andrew Callahan reported.

New England will be without running back Damien Harris though, who was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday due to a thigh injury. It’ll also be without wide receiver DeVante Parker, who suffered a concussion on Monday, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable following an ankle injury he suffered against the Cardinals.

Sunday will mark the third game that Harris has missed due to the thigh injury, which he suffered in the Patriots’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings. The fourth-year running back has dealt with numerous ailments so far this season. He departed the Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Lions in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury and missed the following game. Harris also missed a game due to an illness.

Advertisement:

Parker suffered his concussion in a controversial matter following a 10-yard catch he made in the first quarter of Monday’s game. Parker wasn’t immediately removed from the field despite looking wobbly. Luckily, Nelson Agholor was able to draw attention to the situation with Parker and the Cardinals challenged the catch, which allowed Parker to leave the game without having to potentially play through a concussion. Parker has 25 receptions for 460 yards and a touchdown this season.

The return of Meyers and potentially Stevenson should be good news though for the Patriots. Meyers leads the team in receiving, recording 50 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

Stevenson, who initially returned from the ankle injury before being ruled out at the start of the second half in Monday’s game, has arguably been the Patriots’ best player on offense this season. The second-year running back has rushed for 742 yards on 4.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Stevenson has also performed well in the passing game, recording 58 receptions for 385 yards and a touchdown.

If Stevenson can’t go though, the Patriots will have to rely on rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. Neither saw the field much on offense until Stevenson went down last week, but both stepped up when their numbers were called. Strong, a fourth-round pick, rushed for 70 yards on five carries with a touchdown while Harris, a sixth-round pick, rushed for 26 yards on eight carries with a touchdown.

Advertisement:

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) have also been ruled out for the Patriots. Meanwhile, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller could return for the Raiders for Sunday’s game.