Patriots NFL VP of officiating explains ruling behind Pats-Raiders game-tying TD

Before the Patriots lost on one of the most stunning plays in franchise history, there was a game-tying touchdown that was reviewed scrupulously.

Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders receiver Keelan Cole caught a pass from Derek Carr in the back corner of the endzone. The initial ruling on the field was a touchdown.

There was some speculation as to whether or not Cole got both feet inbounds, but the referees ultimately upheld the call and let the touchdown stand.

NFL senior Vice President of officiating Walt Anderson explained the call during a PFWA pool report conducted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white,” Anderson said. “It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see — we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white.”

Anderson said that there wasn’t a “down the sideline view” available to review.

“Probably the best view was what we term a ‘high end zone’ view. TV gave us the most enhanced view that they had as well,” Anderson said. “We blew it up and I believe TV blew it up and there was nothing that was clear and obvious either way. Had the ruling on the field been incomplete, we would not have been able to change that either.”