‘What a colossal disaster’: Pundits react to Patriots’ final-play blunder

Following a truly bizarre play at the end of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game, fans and sportscasters reacted on social media, as one would expect, with a steady stream of shock, snark, and general outrage.
On the final play of the 4th quarter with the score tied at 24, the Patriots attempted to win the game with a series of laterals, rather than heading safely into overtime. One of those laterals, pitched by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, was intercepted by former Patriot Chandler Jones who took it to the end zone for the game-winner.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction on Twitter:
A decent “Waterboy” reference here:
The “Benny Hill Show” music was absolutely on point:
