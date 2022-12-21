Patriots Scott Zolak says Patriots will be ‘questioning’ Mac Jones’ future if the next 3 games don’t go well The second-year quarterback could use a few solid games to wrap up the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reacts after a penalty on the offense in the first half against the Raiders.

With Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Miami left on the schedule, Mac Jones and the Patriots have an opportunity to measure themselves against playoff-caliber teams in the final three games of the regular season.

Those games could be more important than people think in determining Mac Jones’ future with the team, Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak said on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“If he doesn’t [play well] then there’s talk of next year is year three and we need to start making a decision on a quarterback, we might have to start making it now,” said Zolak.

Zolak laid out the criteria for what he thinks would be successful performances for Jones going forward.

Advertisement:

“Protect the football, hit around 70 percent, 65-70 percent, two touchdowns, no picks per game. That would be great for him,” said Zolak.

Zolak said if Jones doesn’t show enough improvement, some tough questions may have to be asked.

"I think it's sneaky three big games [for Mac Jones]… if it goes poorly here for three games, yeah they'll be questioning him."@scottzolak says Mac's performance to close out the year could play a major factor in his long-term future with the team 👀@ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/kDQ18R7lVW — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 21, 2022

“When [they] shut that door and they get into their season wrap up meeting,” Zolak said. “And they start going over each individual position [it’s like] ‘damn, there was that one game where yeah we were in it if he would have made one play in the fourth quarter, one play on those final two drives’. You know, there’s going to be moments like that they’re going to reflect on.

“It’s not good enough. I’m not saying that in real time. I’m just saying if it goes poorly here in the next three games, yeah, they’ll be questioning him.”

Zolak said if Jimmy Garoppolo were available, he’d rather have Garoppolo than Jones.

Jones completed 13 of his 31 passing attempts against Las Vegas for 112 yards and no touchdowns on Sunday.

“Do you really want a three game skid and bad play by the quarterback going into this offseason? Because that will be the topic,” said Zolak.