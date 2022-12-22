Patriots Patriots fan from viral video gets phone call from Robert Kraft, tickets to Patriots-Bengals After a Raiders fan taunted him, Jerry Edmond gets to visit Gillette Stadium for the first time on Christmas Eve. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft waved to fans before a game against the Miami Dolphins in January.

Last week, Jerry Edmond watched his first NFL game as the Patriots took on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for the Patriots fan, New England lost in excruciating fashion and a loudmouth Raiders fan decided to give him an earful about it.

The video of Edmond calmly standing while the Raiders fan got in his face went viral on social media and has since reached Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

According to a post on Patriots.com, Kraft personally called Edmond to invite him to Saturday’s game against Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. In addition to the tickets, Edmond will get a customized jersey and field passes.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has invited this Patriots fan to this weekend’s game at Gillette.



Jerry Edmond -at his first NFL game- kept his composure while an obnoxious and aggressive Raiders fan got in his face.



I think his 2nd game will be better!



pic.twitter.com/jSBIHfM740 — David Wade (@davidwade) December 22, 2022

“I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words,” Edmond wrote on Twitter. “I’m the Patriots fan in the video. My name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that woman so I kept my cool.”

Now, thanks to his composure and a gesture from Kraft, he’s headed to Gillette Stadium for the first time on Christmas Eve.