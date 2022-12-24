Patriots Live blog: Patriots host red-hot Bengals in frigid Foxborough on Christmas Eve The Patriots are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on one of the league's best on Saturday. Tee Higgins made an impressive touchdown grab over multiple patriots in the first quarter of Saturday's game. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Patriots play host to the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday for some Christmas Eve football.

New England is pretty much in must-win mode after falling to 7-7 with its devastating loss to Las Vegas last weekend. There might not be a tougher opponent for the Patriots to take on considering the circumstances than the Bengals, who are 10-4 and have won their last six. They’re fresh off a 17-point comeback win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last weekend.

The Patriots might have a bit of a weather advantage though on Saturday. The temperature is expected to stay around 15 degrees throughout the afternoon with a wind chill below zero and wind gusts expected to be between 15-20 mph.

Advertisement:

Follow along for live updates throughout the game as the Patriots look to get a potentially season-changing win.

Click here to refresh

Patriots do nothing with interception and big run prior to the half

New England appeared to be getting some momentum late in the first half. Following McCourty’s interception, Kendrick Bourne rushed for 29 yards on an end-around that brought New England to midfield. Mac Jones took a deep shot to Bourne that traveled a bit too far. A quick screen resulted in five yards, but that was negated by a five-yard sack on third down that led to another punt.

Devin McCourty comes up with a big interception

The Bengals were driving and looking for more points in the middle of the second quarter. Joe Burrow picked up a first down on a fourth-and-short run before the Bengals got the ball in the red zone.

Burrow made his first mistake of the day when New England was down there, throwing a ball directly at Devin McCourty to give the Patriots the ball with 4:19 left in the first half.

Bengals go up 15-0 to open the second quarter

Cincinnati scored once again, though it didn’t get into the end zone. Joe Burrow made two big throws on third-down plays once again. His first was a tight 18-yard throw to Trenton Irwin along the sideline. Matthew Judon committed a roughing the passer, moving the Bengals have the distance to the goal.

Advertisement:

After a penalty by the Bengals’ offensive line moved them back 10 yards, Burrow stepped up and made a play once again by completing a pass to Ja’Marr Chase along the sideline on third-and-17. Joe Mixon ran into the end zone for a touchdown, but that was wiped off the board due to a hold. New England nearly got an interception in the end zone on a batted ball, but ended up holding the Bengals to three points.

Patriots go three-and-out again late in the first

New England’s offense still looks out of shape. Two runs by Rhamondre Stevenson resulted in four yards. On third-and-6, a design screen was blown up by the Bengals and Mac Jones had to throw the ball at the feet of Stevenson.

To make matters worse, Michael Palardy bobbled the punt and was only able to get his kick 22 yards down the field. Because of the bubble, Jahlani Tavai was flagged for an ineligible man down field.

Bengals add another TD to go up 12-0 with 5:16 remaining in the first

After the Patriots went three-and-out, the Bengals did their thing and marched down the field for another touchdown. Joe Burrow and the Bengals made a couple of big third-down plays, with the quarterback scrambling for a first down on one and Joe Mixon rushing for the first on another.

Advertisement:

Following Mixon’s third-down conversion, the Bengals ran no-huddle, catching the Patriots’ defense off guard as Burrow found Trenton Irwin over the middle for a 23-yard touchdown grab. McPherson missed the PAT again, however, the Patriots committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the kick. The Bengals opted to go for two, but Samaje Perine was stuffed.

Bengals go up 6-0 with 12:24 remaining in the first

Cincinnati moved the ball down the field with ease on the opening drive. Tee Higgins, in particular, owned the Patriots’ defense. He made an impressive 39-yard grab over Marcus Jones before making a nine-yard touchdown grab. It took the Bengals fewer than three minutes to move the ball 78 yards for a score.

Evan McPherson missed the PAT, so the wind might be at play here today.

1 p.m.

The game is just about to get underway. The Patriots won the toss and elected to defer, so the Bengals will get the ball first.

12:25 p.m.

Jerry Edmund, the Patriots fan who was heckled by a woman at last week’s game in Las Vegas, was invited to join Robert Kraft in the owner’s suite for Saturday’s game. When he arrived at Gillette Stadium, he received a gift.

You represent us ❤️💙



Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/HnBDeFqn9t — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 24, 2022

12 p.m.

As players warm up prior to the game, some are all bundled up while others are embracing the weather.

Mac Jones getting warmed up 🥶#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/zYemjYFDlb — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 24, 2022

11:40 a.m.

The Patriots will be down a couple of key players on Saturday against the Bengals.

Damien Harris will miss his fourth straight game as he’s still dealing with a thigh injury. Cornerback Jack Jones will also miss Saturday’s game due to a knee injury he suffered in the Patriots’ Week 14 win against the Cardinals. Raleigh Webb, Sam Roberts, and Joshuah Bledsoe were the other scratches.

Advertisement:

As for the Bengals, they’ll notably be without tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive end Sam Hubbard.

11 a.m.

The Patriots will be without long snapper Joe Cardona (who suffered a season-ending ankle injury), cornerback Jalen Mills, and wide receiver DeVante Parker on Saturday.

While Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers are questionable, both are expected to play, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Running back Damien Harris, who has been out since he suffered a thigh injury on Thanksgiving Day, will reportedly be a game-time decision.