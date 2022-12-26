Patriots Mac Jones addresses controversial Eli Apple block "Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan" Mac Jones and the Patriots will have to bundle up on Saturday. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Mac Jones addressed his controversial block on Eli Apple that prompted an NFL review during an appearance on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and MegO Show Monday afternoon.

The play initially appeared to be a fumble recovery for a touchdown, but was later ruled an incomplete pass.

Apple was chasing the play from behind, and Jones who was a few yards ahead dove toward Apple’s legs, causing a collision.

“Obviously, I went down in front of him, to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan who obviously could make the tackle there. I just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy.”

After Sunday’s game, Apple said that Jones tripped him intentionally and called the play dirty. ESPN’s Ryan Clark called Jones “the Grayson Allen of the NFL” comparing the Patriots quarterback to the Milwaukee Bucks guard who has been associated with controversial plays. Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe called for Jones to be suspended.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

Depending on how the NFL review goes, Jones could end up facing a fine. He likely won’t be suspended according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones said that he didn’t intend to hurt Apple.

“It’s a split-second decision,” Jones said. “There’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete and it’s a physical game. You’re trying to help the team win. I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals, they played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play … We’re all out there playing hard and it’s just part of the game.”