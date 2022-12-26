Patriots Report: NFL will review Mac Jones’s ‘dirty’ hit on Eli Apple Jones could face a fine, but likely won't be suspended. Mac Jones is all bundled up for Saturday's game.

Bengals defensive back Eli Apple accused Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of tripping him during a fumble return that was eventually called back because of a penalty.

“Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple said after Saturday’s game. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

The NFL will review the play to evaluate whether or not Jones should be fined, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“#Patriots QB Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on #Bengals CB Eli Apple,” Rapoport wrote. “But not a suspension, per me and @TomPelissero. This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable.”

During the play, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt ran down the sideline with Jones trailing and Apple chasing the play from behind.

At about the 25-yard line Jones slid in front of Apple, causing the defensive back to trip over the quarterback.

I’d argue this is worthy of a suspension and a big fine from Mac Jones.



Incredibly dirty. pic.twitter.com/IhPh0m8r8K — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 25, 2022

Eagles cornerback quote Darius Slay wrote on Twitter that Jones was “dirty af” in response to a video of several questionable plays involving Jones.

Earlier this season, Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker accused Jones of intentionally kicking him in his private parts.

Last year, Jones grabbed and twisted the ankle of Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns after a strip-sack. Burns called Jones’s actions “some bull.”

The NFL reviewed the play Jones and Burns were involved in and decided against fining Jones.

Jones was dealt a $10,609 fine following the Patriots’ loss to Buffalo because of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter.