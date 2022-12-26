Patriots Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly in concussion protocol, status for Patriots game in doubt Tagovailoa, who is 5-0 against the Patriots, has a head injury that may jeopardize his status for Sunday's game. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) The Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday.

According to ESPN, Tagovailoa had concussion symptoms after Miami’s loss to Green Bay and met with doctors the day after the game.

Tagovailoa, who is 5-0 against New England since joining the Dolphins in 2020, has already missed a pair of games due to concussions this season.

Earlier this season against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground so hard on a sack that his hands clenched up in front of his face. McDaniel described the incident as a scary moment back in September.

Miami has lost four of it’s last five games and is clinging on to the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff picture.

If New England wins on Sunday, the Patriots and Dolphins would both have 8-8 records and the season series would be split. That could give the Patriots’ regular-season finale against Buffalo some potential playoff implications.

The Dolphins’ second-string quarterback is Teddy Bridgewater, a nine-year NFL veteran whose last action came against the Vikings in Week 6. Bridgewater is 37-for-60 with 193 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this season.